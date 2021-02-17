Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading Down 6.7%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $25.51. 518,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 465,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLLS. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.59.
Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
