Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce sales of $6.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Cellectis reported sales of $6.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $61.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $75.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $86.83 million, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $160.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.