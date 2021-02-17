Celo (CELO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $137.57 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $4.91 or 0.00009400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $905.01 million and approximately $137.57 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00316014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00082626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00071011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00082680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.64 or 0.00447604 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00173332 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.