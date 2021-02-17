Celo Dollar Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $36.17 million and approximately $288,579.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.00896650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.28 or 0.05056912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016189 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

CUSD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 36,100,553 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

