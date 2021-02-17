CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX) Stock Price Up 4.1%

CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX) rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 275,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 429,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.07 million and a P/E ratio of -38.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.52.

About CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX)

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, roadways, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and tunnel grout, slipline and annular grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.