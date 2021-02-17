Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46), but opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44). Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) shares last traded at GBX 32.33 ($0.42), with a volume of 22,000 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of £47.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78.

Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) Company Profile (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

