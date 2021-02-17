Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.75

Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.75 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46). Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 5,474 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £51.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.75.

About Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.