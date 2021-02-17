Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) rose 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 127,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 73,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

CNTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $263.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -2.25.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. Analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centogene by 103.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Centogene by 103.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Centogene by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centogene by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

