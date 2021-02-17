Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) Shares Gap Down to $254.50

Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 254.50 ($3.33), but opened at GBX 241 ($3.15). Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) shares last traded at GBX 254.75 ($3.33), with a volume of 133,389 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £444.12 million and a PE ratio of 10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 196.58.

In other news, insider Robert Cathery sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £812,500 ($1,061,536.45). Also, insider Gavin Ferrar sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25), for a total value of £821,700 ($1,073,556.31). Insiders have sold a total of 1,005,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,820,000 over the last ninety days.

Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) Company Profile (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

