Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,403 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Central Garden & Pet worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

