Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Up 24.2% in January

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the January 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CJPRY opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.