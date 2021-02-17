Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.14

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.14 and traded as high as $16.99. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 15,504 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $209.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

