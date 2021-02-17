Centrality (CENNZ) Market Cap Hits $53.14 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Centrality has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $53.14 million and approximately $7,571.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.57 or 0.00855342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027609 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00045768 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.12 or 0.04925640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00016032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Centrality Profile

CENNZ is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.