Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $795.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report sales of $795.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $838.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $753.00 million. Century Communities reported sales of $602.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

CCS stock opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 493.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 306,890 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,278,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Century Communities by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 128,432 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,638,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

