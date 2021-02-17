Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 194,905 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 194,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,463,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 25.7% of Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.31. The stock had a trading volume of 332,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,468,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.32 and its 200 day moving average is $269.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

