Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 67,918 Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. Huazhu Group comprises 1.7% of Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 506,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.72. 44,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

