CertiK Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.87 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $76.87 million and $20.96 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00004216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00321134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00082922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00074058 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00084356 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.30 or 0.00450257 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,402.10 or 0.87249517 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,187,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,034,352 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

