CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) Trading Down 17.7%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC)’s share price was down 17.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 6,799,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 555% from the average daily volume of 1,038,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.