CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) Trading Down 17.3%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) dropped 17.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 778,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average daily volume of 165,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72.

Get CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFACU. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.