Chainlink Trading Up 19.4% This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Chainlink has a market cap of $12.94 billion and $3.08 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $31.79 or 0.00061028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.16 or 0.00839233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00044920 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.23 or 0.04901523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00016040 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00031361 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

LINK is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,009,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

