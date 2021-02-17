ChainX Reaches One Day Volume of $19.88 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, ChainX has traded 137.7% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $109.95 million and approximately $19.88 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $14.24 or 0.00027341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00316433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00081067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00069446 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00081997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.45 or 0.00452185 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00173192 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

