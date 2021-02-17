Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09), but opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.99 ($0.09), with a volume of 254,248 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of £26.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.36.

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

