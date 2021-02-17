Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Chart Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Chart Industries stock opened at $155.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $158.99.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

