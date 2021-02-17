ChartEx Price Up 50.5% Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $876,074.73 and approximately $312,015.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00060344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00303249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00082075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00074821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00084625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.26 or 0.00454826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00178692 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

