ChatCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $636,093.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 62.6% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $636,093.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,953.91 or 0.99821336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00111646 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000563 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002778 BTC.

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

