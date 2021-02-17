Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Trading Up 29.4%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s share price was up 29.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 31,880,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 33,030,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHEK shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $107.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

