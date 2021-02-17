Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

