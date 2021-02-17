Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) fell 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $101.35 and last traded at $103.46. 2,278,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,877,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Get Chegg alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.16.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,240,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 108.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.