Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Chemed worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 103.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHE opened at $495.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $527.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

