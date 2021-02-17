Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 14th total of 195,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840 over the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of CHE traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $491.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,733. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.29. Chemed has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $560.00.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
Read More: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.