Cheniere Energy (LNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $69.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

