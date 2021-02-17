Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 19.5% in January

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 14th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 268,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,912. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.