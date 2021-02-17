Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPK. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.