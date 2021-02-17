Chesnara plc (CSN.L) (LON:CSN) Shares Gap Down to $281.00

Chesnara plc (CSN.L) (LON:CSN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.67), but opened at GBX 271 ($3.54). Chesnara plc (CSN.L) shares last traded at GBX 276.50 ($3.61), with a volume of 64,713 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £417.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 53.58 and a quick ratio of 51.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 282.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.82.

About Chesnara plc (CSN.L) (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara plc (CSN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara plc (CSN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.