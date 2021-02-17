Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.29. 668,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,889,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average is $83.54. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

