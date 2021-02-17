Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chewy were worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 11,082.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.83 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

