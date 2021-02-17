Chiliz Reaches Market Cap of $198.13 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $198.13 million and approximately $94.11 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chiliz has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00061638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.00850055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00027630 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00046299 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.95 or 0.04945122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00044378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00015796 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

CHZ is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,101,150 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

