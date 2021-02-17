Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.13

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 2208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Chimerix alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $700.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chimerix by 546.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.