Chimpion Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $3.35 or 0.00006417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $106.23 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.54 or 0.00886523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006824 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.06 or 0.05052423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.