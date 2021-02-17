China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.28

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $5.80. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 48,374 shares.

The company has a market cap of $35.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The basic materials company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 53.71% and a negative net margin of 66.12%.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

