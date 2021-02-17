China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Down 7.2%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.41. 1,886,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,495,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,297,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

