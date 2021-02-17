China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Shares Down 11.7%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s share price traded down 11.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.59. 1,089,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,113,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

China Liberal Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

