China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in January

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 483,600 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 14th total of 387,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,612.0 days.

Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Resources Gas Group in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

