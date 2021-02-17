China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Down 11.7%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s share price was down 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 6,609,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 13,122,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,973 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.92% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

