Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,484.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,451.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,324.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

