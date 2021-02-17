Christie Group (LON:CTG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $91.36

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.36 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 99.45 ($1.30). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 32,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.44. The firm has a market cap of £26.13 million and a P/E ratio of -16.69.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, retail, and education sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

