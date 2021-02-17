Chromia (CHR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.36 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $26.49 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chromia Profile

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

