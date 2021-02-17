Chrono.tech 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $68,926.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for $3.75 or 0.00007151 BTC on exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $68,926.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00061434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.47 or 0.00834281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00045535 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.52 or 0.04867833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00015948 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

