Chronologic (DAY) Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, Chronologic has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $146,467.79 and $314.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $462.54 or 0.00886523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006824 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.06 or 0.05052423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.