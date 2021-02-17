Chubb (NYSE:CB) Sets New 1-Year High at $166.77

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $166.77 and last traded at $166.15, with a volume of 70839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.56.

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after buying an additional 506,107 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

